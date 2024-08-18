Halle Berry reveals how she got Roxanne haircut for ‘The Union’

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Berry has shared insights into how she got her Roxanne haircut for her recently released movie ‘The Union’.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures of her new hairdo and the process behind.

She wrote in the caption, “Want to know how I got my Roxanne haircut for #TheUnion? Thank you @kristin_ess”.

Halle Berry essays the role of Roxanne Hall, a secret agent for a covert organisation in the spy action comedy thriller film ‘The Union’. The film is directed by Julian Farino from a screenplay by Joe Barton and David Guggenheim.

It also stars Mark Wahlberg, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J. K. Simmons.

Recently, Halle expressed her wish to direct the sequel to superhero movie ‘Catwoman’ which was unanimously panned by the critics.

The actress appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and reflected on the 20th anniversary of ‘Catwoman’. The movie, based on the comic book of the eponymous superhero, was a disaster at the box-office, and won Berry the Razzie for worst performance of the year.

She told the show host Jimmy Fallon, “I loved it. It got panned. The critics said it sucked balls. And balls aren’t that bad”.

When asked if she would ever reprise the role of ‘Catwoman’ for the silver screen, the actress said she would be interested as long as she was directing the movie. The Oscar-winning actress made her feature directorial debut with the streaming fighter drama ‘Bruised’ which is available on Netflix. She’s long spoken favourably about ‘Catwoman’ in her interviews and first expressed interest in directing a remake back in 2021.

She recently told ‘Entertainment Weekly’, that she’s always hated being the sole target of the movie’s backlash.

She said, “I felt like it was Halle Berry’s failure, but I didn’t make it alone. All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it”.

