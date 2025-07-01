'Half CA Season 2' preview reflects on the struggles of balancing studies with Articleship

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Following the tremendous success of the primary season of Amazon MX Player's show based on Chartered Accountants, "Half CA", the viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of season 2.

Commemorating the National Chartered Accountants' Day on Tuesday, the streaming platform has released a new teaser from the show.

The latest season will carry forward Archie Mehta's (played by Ahsaas Channa) CA journey as she commences her Articleship. We will get to see how she copes with the long hours, mounting responsibilities, and emotional burnout, along with the massive load of studies. The preview shows us some precious moments from her CA journey such as the excitement of getting your first salary, along with the challenges of stepping into an adult life.

Gyanendra Tripathi, aka Niraj Goyal will also seen facing another attempt of the CA final exam.

Actress Ahsaas Channa, who essays the role of Archie in the series shared that season 1 of "Half CA" meant a lot to her as well the viewers.

"Archie’s journey struck a chord because it’s so relatable. A lot of people saw themselves in her. This season, we go deeper into the exhaustion, the pressure, the doubt... and still, the spark to keep going. That’s what CA students do. They show up. And I hope this season shows them they’re not alone in that.”

Refreshing your memory, "Half CA season 2" was announced last year on the National Chartered Accountants' Day.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), season two of the beloved show will retain the original cast, including Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Prit Kamani, and Rohan Joshi, reprising their respective roles from the original drama.

"Half CA Season 2" is slated to premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player available through its own app, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs and Airtel Xtreme.

