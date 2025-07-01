Enhancing farmers’ prosperity through low cost, innovative farm technology: Maha minister

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate on Tuesday said that the government is focussing on transforming agriculture in the state and the aim is to enhance productivity using cost-effective and innovative technologies to improve the lives of farmers.

In his speech at the workshop on the 'MahaKrishi AI Policy' organised by the Agriculture Department on the occasion of Agriculture Day on Tuesday, Minister Kokate stated that the government is implementing various schemes for farmers' welfare.

It plans to do this through initiatives like unmanned farming, AI-based weather forecasting, climate-resilient cropping patterns, efficient irrigation systems, establishing agricultural labs at the district level, mobile vans for farm services, and improved crop storage facilities.

“The MahaKrishi AI Policy is being implemented to integrate modern technology into farming. With changing times, there is a need for transformation in agriculture. Although agricultural production has increased, maintaining the quality of produce remains a major challenge. Merely using excessive fertilisers is not the solution for higher yields. It is important to provide the crop with only the required amount of fertilisers and water,” he said.

He emphasised that agriculture is expected to undergo significant changes and the government is focussing on providing timely training to farmers, promoting natural farming, implementing farmer-centric and sustainable development schemes, and ensuring Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for farm produce.

In his address, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Ashish Jaiswal, said the government is taking several important decisions for the development of agriculture and farmers and comprehensive compensation is being provided for crop losses.

Minister Jaiswal said capital investment in agriculture is being encouraged, and the MahaKrishi AI Policy is being effectively implemented across the state. He highlighted that addressing challenges like fair pricing and market access is essential in today’s agricultural landscape.

Principal Secretary Vikas Chandra Rastogi said the workshop provided an opportunity to interact with farmers and prioritise agricultural development.

Emphasis is being placed on soil testing, judicious use of fertilisers, and accurate planning from weather forecasting to market access to boost productivity and ensure farmer prosperity.

Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare delivered the introductory remarks. On this occasion, the information brochure of the MahaKrishi AI Policy was released at the hands of the dignitaries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.