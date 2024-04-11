Haemophiliac undergoes hip replacement surgery at Lucknow's KGMU

Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) Doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) successfully conducted a complex hip replacement surgery on a 37-year-old man who is also suffering from haemophilia.

Mohammad Shadab, a resident of Kanpur, had fractured his left hip in an accident a month ago and needed hip replacement. He visited several hospitals in Kanpur and Lucknow, but all declined to conduct surgery due to his condition of haemophilia.

Eventually, he was admitted to the Orthopaedic Surgery Department of KGMU last month under the Head of Department, Prof Ashish Kumar and faculty member Prof Shah Waliullah.

After necessary tests, the surgery was performed on April 3.

“Joint replacement in a haemophilia patient is very difficult. The patient also had the problem of stiff knees. However, we successfully performed the surgery and the patient is recovering well,” said Dr Mayank Mahendra of Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

“Controlling bleeding during surgery in haemophilia patients is a challenging job,” added Prof Ehsaan Siddiqui, Department of Anaesthesia.

