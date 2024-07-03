Haarsh Limbachiyaa wishes 'amazing wife' Bharti Singh 'endless love' on her 40th b'day

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wednesday penned a heartwarming birthday note for his wife and comedian Bharti Singh as she turned 40, wishing her "endless love."

Taking to Instagram, Haarsh shared an unseen romantic picture with Bharti.

In the photo, Bharti is wearing a yellow dress, while Haarsh is dressed in a pink coat and matching pants. They are posing against the backdrop of the wide sea, with a heart made of roses that says, "Will you marry me?"

Haarsh captioned the post: "To my amazing wife, happy birthday and endless love," followed by a red heart emoji.

Actress Anita Hassanandani commented on the post, saying: "Happy birthday."

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture with Bharti.

The actress wrote: "Happy birthday! Wishing you as much laughter and joy as you give others, sending you loads of blessings on your special day!"

Maniesh Paul also shared a throwback photo with Bharti and wrote: "Happy birthday meri behen... socha humaari best pic daalon aaj."

Adaa Khan posted a wedding picture of Bharti and Haarsh, adding: "Lots n lots of love... happiness, and good health to you... Happy birthday."

Rohit Saraf posted a picture with Bharti and Haarsh, captioned: "Happy birthday Bharti jiiiii."

On the personal front, Bharti married Haarsh in December 2017. The duo hosts a 'LOL Podcast' on the YouTube channel Bharti TV, which has 2.96 million subscribers.

Bharti was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.' She then appeared as a contestant on 'Comedy Circus.' She has also co-hosted the show 'Comedy Nights Bachao' with Krishna Abhishek.

She has hosted several reality shows, including 'India's Got Talent 5', 'India's Got Talent 7', 'India's Got Talent 8', 'India's Best Dancer', 'Dance Deewane 3', and 'Dance Deewane 4'.

Bharti also participated in the stunt-based reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India.'

