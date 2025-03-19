Gwyneth Paltrow talks about how #MeToo movement has changed Hollywood

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, who has recently returned to acting in order to shoot 'Marty Supreme', a new sports drama movie, believes that the #MeToo movement has helped to change the culture of Hollywood.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Gwyneth explained: "There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand, or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room. That bubble has definitely burst.

"I’m sure people still abuse power in Hollywood because they do everywhere, but it has definitely changed."

Paltrow filmed some intimate scenes with actor Timothee Chalamet for their new movie. But the Oscar-winning star opted against having an intimacy coordinator, because she feared that it could stifle her performance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back' I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."

The actress had earlier shared that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Paltrow has largely focused her attention on her lifestyle brand in recent years, and the actress said that she "doesn’t love acting that much".

The movie star, who is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, told SiriusXM: "I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person - who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out …”

“I sort of felt like, well, now, who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?"

Earlier this month, Paltrow wished her former partner Chris Martin on his birthday with pictures of him with daughter Apple and son Moses. The actress, 52, shared a birthday tribute on Instagram complete with photos of Martin hanging out with their two children, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.