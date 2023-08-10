Guwahati: Students object to GMC's plan to set up 'Khao Gully' near Cotton University

Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) After the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) decided to designate a location near the prestigious Cotton University campus to set up a 'Khao Gully', allowing a number of small shops to be set up there to sell a variety of food items, the students of the university have now vehemently opposed the decision.

Cotton University hostels' neighborhood off Lakshminath Bezbaruah Road, where a few departments are also situated, has been selected for setting up the 'Khao Gully' by the GMC, which has been objected to by the university's students' union which claims that the food street will undermine the academic atmosphere there.

The GMC has been asked to shift this project to another place in the city by the protesting students led by the students' union.

According to Tridib Bhagabati, President of Cotton University students' union, this action will disrupt the environment and hinder the academic progress of the students as there are numerous departments situated near the proposed 'Khao Gully'.

Bhagabati said the designated area is crucial for the varsity students and setting up shops there would cause unneeded congestion, hindering their ability to move freely between different departments for their classes or from their hostels to the main building.

The GMC authorities refused to comment on this issue.

