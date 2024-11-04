Gurugram will be included in top 10 cities of country: Haryana Minister

Gurugram, Nov 4 (IANS) Haryana Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that the state government aims to include Gurugram in the top 10 cities of the country.

He also directed the Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) officials to work towards freeing the government land from encroachment and ensuring polythene.

Singh chaired a meeting with the MCM officials and discussed points related to the MCM, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Pollution Control Board on Monday.

"Instructions have been given to the officials of the Pollution Control Board and MCM to work towards making the city polythene-free Issue challans to the shopkeepers and street vendors using polythene and ensure action against polythene-making establishments here in Manesar," Singh told officials.

While speaking about encroachment on government land, he said that the officers of MCM and HSIIDC should identify encroachment in their respective jurisdictions.

"Take action on encroachment with the help of the police force. If encroachment is found at the said place even after this, action will be taken against the officer of the concerned police station area," he said.

While instructing the engineering wing officers, he said that emphasis should be laid on high-quality construction works at low cost. Ensure the cleanliness of drains and sewers built on the sides of roads and streets.

He also ordered the concerned officers to take strict action against the dirty water of sewers being dumped in the open.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held regarding the cleanliness system in the corporation area. The officers told in the meeting that STP water from various societies in the corporation area is being released in the open at various places without treatment through tankers.

The Cabinet Minister said that such persons should be identified and strict action should be taken against them as per the rules. Along with this, the functioning of the STP installed in all the societies of the corporation area should also be checked whether they are working fully or not.

Singh also instructed the concerned officers on the subject related to property ID that they should ensure that the general public does not face any problems with this.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.