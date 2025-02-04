Gurugram: Two held for swapping ATM cards, withdrawing money from victim accounts

Gurugram, Feb 4 (IANS) Gurugram Police have arrested two men for swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting people and then withdrawing money from their accounts.

Police also seized Rs 20,000 in cash and a scooty from them, senior officers said on Tuesday.

The arrested men were identified as Chandan Dubey alias Deepak, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Musdik Ansari alias Lucky, a resident of village Bijwasan, Delhi.

Chandan was arrested on Sunday from Dundahera village and Musdik was arrested from village Bijwasan on Monday.

According to police, on December 29 last year, a resident of Gurugram was withdrawing cash from an ATM located ATM in City Court Mall, when two individuals approached him on the pretext of helping him.

“They discreetly swapped his ATM card with a similar one and later made the transaction of Rs 20,000 from the victim’s account,” said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

Police seized Rs 20,000 cash and a scooty from the arrested men. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station DLF Phase-1, Gurugram.

During police interrogation, the suspects revealed how they selected ATMs frequented by less tech-savvy individuals.

One of them would monitor ATM users, noting PINs while pretending to assist them. If the user faced issues with their transaction, they offered “help” and swapped the user’s card with an identical one.

Once the user left, they made withdrawals from nearby ATMs, quickly emptying the account. The accused have also disclosed that they have also committed another crime of fraudulently replacing ATM and stealing money in the city. Both the above accused have also been declared post-bail offenders (bail jumpers) by the Court in different cases, police said.

"From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was also found that accused Chandan has one case registered in Delhi and one case in Gurugram in connection with cheating and theft and accused Musdik has three cases registered in Gurugram in connection with Arms Act and theft," Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.