Gurugram: Traffic Police to impound vehicles if dues uncleared within 90 days

Gurugram, Jan 30 (IANS) Gurugram Traffic Police said on Thursday that those vehicles will be impounded with certain traffic offences under specific sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act if dues are unpaid within 90 days of fines.

The officials said that the provision would be convenient for commuters and would encourage them to settle traffic fines and reduce the workload on courts and the department.

This initiative also aims to address the growing issue of unpaid fines, with the police issuing over 4500 challans via CCTV cameras and manually by officers.

Officials said that this decision was taken because there were a large number of challans pending from both the traffic and court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, Virender Vij, has also given proper guidelines to all the traffic inspectors, and traffic zonal officers posted in traffic, to make people aware in their jurisdiction along with awareness campaigns that it is necessary to pay the challans of any driver who has been challenged for violating the rules within 90 days.

"During the checking of the vehicles, if the payment of the challan is found pending even after the time period of 90 days, then that vehicle can be impounded under 167 (8) MV Act," Vij said.

The last date for payment of all previous outstanding challans has been fixed as February 10, 2025.

"We appeal to people to make sure to pay their outstanding challans before this given date. All you drivers must pay within 90 days from the date of issuance of the challan of your respective vehicles and avoid unnecessary police action," he added.

This initiative by the Gurugram Traffic Police underscores the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and promptly addressing any fines incurred to avoid severe repercussions such as vehicle impoundment.

