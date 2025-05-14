Gurugram: Three members of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, involved in theft cases, arrested

Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) A crime branch of the Gurugram Police has arrested three members of 'Thak-Thak' who were involved in two dozen theft incidents in Delhi and Gurugram, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Surya Swamy, Romit (alias Johnny) and Karan, all residents of Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi.

On April 30, a person lodged a complaint at Police Station DLF Phase-1, Gurugram, regarding that on April 29/30, an unknown person broke the glass of his car near DLF Phase-1, Gurugram, and stole his laptop, purse, and other goods.

On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Police Station DLF Phase-1, Gurugram.

The police team of Crime Branch Sector-43, Gurugram, took action and arrested three accused in the matter.

"Accused Surya Swamy was arrested in Gurugram on May 8, and accused Karan was arrested in Aya Nagar, Delhi, on May 9. The police team produced the accused in the court for further action and took them on a five day police custody remand," police said.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had committed 21 other incidents of theft by breaking the glass of vehicles in Gurugram and Delhi.

From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that two cases related to theft are registered against accused Surya Swamy in Delhi.

"The accused are the active gang members of the 'Thak-Thak’ gang. The accused first do a recce of the vehicles parked at deserted places and then, with the help of a slingshot, break the glass of the vehicles and steal the bags, laptops, cash, and other items kept in them," the spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The police team has recovered one scooter, a slingshot, iron bullets for the slingshot, one laptop charger, and six credit and debit cards from the possession of the accused.

