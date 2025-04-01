Gurugram: Three held for performing car stunts, vehicles seized

Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) Three people have been arrested for allegedly performing stunts in a moving car in the Badshahpur area here in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

The Police have also seized three cars that were allegedly found performing stunts recklessly at high speed. The stunts, which disrupted traffic for several minutes, posed a risk to commuters, police said.

The accused were identified as Rohan Yadav, Krishna Yadav, residents of the village Fazilpur Jharssa Gurugram, and Hitesh Yadav, a resident of Sector-21 Gurugram.

An official said that they have also seized a Mahindra Thar, a Swift, and a Verna.

The police also collected CCTV footage that corroborated their reckless act and traced them through the vehicle’s number, and zeroed in on the accused.

The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing a Mahindra Thar, Swift, and Verna car performing stunts in the Badshahpur area made rounds on social media.

The official said that taking cognizance of this, Gurugram Police registered a case under the relevant sections in Police Station Badshahpur on Monday.

“The accused Rohan and Krishna are real brothers. Accused Rohan has studied BBA, Krishna has studied BCA, and accused Hitesh has studied MBA,” he said.

He added that during questioning, the accused said they did the act just for enjoyment and for making videos.

“The three suspects were released on bail later on Monday night, but their vehicles remain impounded. The case is under investigation,” the official said.

Earlier in January, four men were arrested for allegedly performing stunts on a moving Ford Mustang GT and shooting a video of the act to post on social media in an underpass on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase-I, Gurugram.

“We appeal to the people not to engage in such acts, which disrupted traffic for several minutes and posed a risk to the commuters’ lives. If anyone is found doing such a thing, strict action will be taken against them,” said Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

