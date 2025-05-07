Gurugram: Three arrested with illegal weapons for planning robbery

Gurugram, May 7 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested three accused with illegal weapons to commit robbery at gunpoint, police said.

A senior official said that the team received information regarding an attempt by three suspects to rob passers-by at gunpoint near Laser Valley Park, Gurugram.

He said that the police team acted promptly on the information and formed a special police team and raided the place, where three accused were arrested with weapons.

The official identified the accused as Roz Mohammad, Vishnu Sharma, and Anand Kumar, all residents of Bihar.

“One pistol, one live cartridge, one iron rod, one knife, and one torch from the possession of the accused have been recovered. A case has also been registered against the accused under the relevant sections in police station DLF Sector-29, Gurugram,” he said.

He added that during police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had also committed four other incidents of theft from Gurugram.

“After examining the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Roz Mohammad has 11 cases registered against him for theft, one case under the Arms Act in Faridabad, and one case in relation to theft in Gurugram, while the accused Anand Kumar has seven cases registered against him for theft under the Arms Act in district Faridabad,” he said.

The official said that the accused will be produced before the court for further action in the case, adding that the investigation of the case is ongoing.

In another case, the Gurugram Police have also arrested an accused for mobile snatching.

An official said that they received a complaint in which the victim told the police that some persons riding on a bike from Bass Chowk Sector-7 IMT Manesar, Gurugram, hit him with a stone and snatched his mobile phone.

“On this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Police Station Sector-7 IMT Manesar, Gurugram. During the investigation, a police team nabbed the accused on Wednesday from Sector-8, IMT Manesar, Gurugram,” he said.

He identified the accused as Harun, a resident of the village Karenda, district Alwar (Rajasthan).

“The accused will be produced in the court and taken on police remand for further interrogation and recovery. Further action is being taken by the police team as per the legal terms,” the official said.

