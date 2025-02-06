Gurugram: Strengthen interdepartmental coordination, accelerate infra development works, says CEO GMDA

Gurugram, Feb 6 (IANS) Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shyamal Misra, on Thursday, instructed the officials to strengthen the interdepartmental coordination and further accelerate the infra-development works in the city.

CEO GMDA also held a meeting with the officials on Thursday to resolve on-ground hindrances, improve the civic services and accelerate the ongoing infrastructure development works being undertaken in the city.

During the meeting, various projects which involved key action points of multiple government agencies were discussed in detail.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of NHAI, GMDA, HSIIDC, HSVP, HVPNL and MCG where necessary directives were issued by the CEO GMDA to resolve on-ground hurdles and expedite key projects to the concerned departments.

A matter of incomplete connectivity of surface drains under NHAI with the master stormwater drains of GMDA was also raised during the meeting.

The GMDA officials also submitted that storm water drains laid by NHAI along Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, Jharsa Chowk, Manesar Bus Stand, and Hero Honda Chowk among other key locations are yet to be linked with the master drain of GMDA, in the absence of which waterlogging occurs during the monsoon season.

CEO GMDA directed that a joint inspection be immediately undertaken by the concerned officers of both departments and ensure that the drains are connected to facilitate proper discharge of the stormwater and keep the city roads free of waterlogging.

Additionally, the issue related to the dumping of garbage into the drains along the National Highway was also discussed by NHAI officials and instructions were issued to MCG officials to augment the manpower and resources deployed by the department to tackle the menace of illegal waste dumping and ensure that the garbage removal activities are executed on a daily basis to keep the drains free from clogging.

The GMDA official further submitted that to further strengthen the temporary waterlogging, relief measures are being undertaken at Narsinghpur, the authority will lay a 1300-meter pipeline to channelise the stormwater of Narsinghpur Village into the Badshapur drain in order to curb waterlogging on this critical stretch during periods of heavy rainfall.

The NHAI officials were also directed to ensure the working of all pumping machinery deployed by them on this portion of NH-48 during the monsoon season.

The upgradation of the 3.2 km corridor between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is among the key projects being taken up by NHAI and GMDA to further uplift the road infrastructure in the city for the benefit of the public at large.

HSVP officials were directed to expedite the transfer of one-acre land identified by HVPNL for the purpose of shifting the substation falling in the alignment of this corridor.

Additionally, directives were issued by the CEO GMDA to expedite the works being undertaken by concerned departments pertaining to the shifting of utilities for providing a clear ROW to NHAI and also for the upcoming Gurugram metro project.

The work of construction of service roads by GMDA along the Dwarka Expressway is ongoing and approximately 8 km service roads have been developed by GMDA.

The CEO GMDA further outlined that the work must be completed in a time-bound manner to improve the accessibility to Dwarka Expressway for the residents inhabiting this stretch.

Furthermore, the CEO GMDA also directed that regular coordination meetings between concerned officers of various local authorities be undertaken to resolve any on-ground hindrances and to fast-track the pace of the projects being helmed for the upliftment of Gurugram City.

