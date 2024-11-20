Gurugram: Police busts online gambling call centre, 9 arrested

Gurugram, Nov 20 (IANS) Gurugram Police busted an illegal call centre which was running betting through an online app, leading to the arrest of nine accused from a residential society on Sohna Road, police said.

The police have recovered three laptops, 38 mobile phones, 25 bank account kits and 22 ATM cards from their possession.

According to the police, they received information on Tuesday regarding fraud committed by some people in GLS Homes Society Sohna by running a call centre, running games and betting through an online gaming app and transferring money to banks.

Acting on the information and under the direction of Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber ​​Crime, Gurugram, the police team raided GLS Home Society Sohna, where nine persons were found playing online games through an online gaming app using a laptop and mobile phone and arrested the accused.

The accused were identified as Manish, Toshan Kumar, Mohit Gera, Rakesh, Anmol Gillhotra, Babla, Sanyam and Sagar.

"The accused were found playing/promoting online gambling/betting, a case was registered against them under Section 318(4) BNS, Gambling Act and relevant sections of IT Act at Cyber ​​Crime Police Station (West), Gurugram," Diwan said.

Sagar was the kingpin of the gang. He has employed the rest of the accused. The accused used to create IDs for people and they used to make people deposit money and play online games/betting through online apps.

"The call centre operator Sagar used to provide bank accounts to commit fraud through online gaming. The accused have been running this call centre for the last about 02 months. The accused used to get a salary of about 20 thousand rupees and 5 per cent commission for doing this work," he added.

The accused will be produced in the Court and taken on police remand for further interrogation. The case is under investigation, police said.

