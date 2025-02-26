Gurugram: Police arrests two cyber fraudsters for duping people using Chinese app

Gurugram, Feb 26 (IANS) A cyber crime police team of the Gurugram Police has arrested two individuals for cheating people on the pretext of recovering loans given via an online Chinese app and other loan applications.

An official said that as part of their modus operandi, the accused allegedly used to edit photos of their victims with naked (obscene) photos and send those to their friends and relatives through WhatsApp.

“The culprit then used to send threatening messages through WhatsApp to the victims to recover more money from them,” he said.

The official added that while taking action against the criminals, the police team nabbed the accused, identified as Mohit and Vicky, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi Gurugram, on Wednesday.

The police team took further action against the accused and registered a case under Section 308(2), 351(2), 61(2) BNS at Cyber ​​Crime East Police Station, Gurugram.

He said that during police interrogation, it was found that the accused used to get data and photos of loan takers for recovery of loans taken using Chinese apps through their accomplices.

"The accused then used to commit the crime of cheating people by morphing their photos and making them obscene and collecting more money from people even after paying the loan. There are six more complaints of cyber fraud registered against the above accused in different states," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

The police team has recovered five mobile phones and three laptops used in committing the fraud from the possession of the accused.

The official added that in view of the increasing cyber crimes, Gurugram Police takes immediate action and takes action against cyber criminals.

“Gurugram Police is working with full dedication to stop the increasing cybercrime and catch the criminals,” he said.

Gurugram Police earlier had busted a fake call centre and arrested 38 people, including nine women, for cheating people using a Chinese app. The police had recovered Rs 1.70 lakh, 27 laptops and 44 mobile phones from their possession.

