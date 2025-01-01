Gurugram: Over 1 lakh complaints received, 97k resolved in 2024

Gurugram, Jan 1 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have received a total of 1,03,655 complaints through various means, of which 97,896 have been resolved by the district police and 5,759 pending complaints are being investigated in 2024, police said.

According to the police, these complaints were received by the Gurugram Police through various channels including a total of 693 complaints received in the Police Commissioner's Office through various commissions (NHRC, HHRC, NCW, HSWC, NCPCR, HCPCR), of which 664 complaints have been resolved and 29 complaints are being investigated.

Similarly, a total of 1,642 complaints were received in the Gurugram Police Commissioner's Office, through the office of the Director General of Police, Haryana, of which 1,635 complaints have been resolved, and seven complaints are being investigated.

A total of 8,390 complaints were received in the office of Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, which have all been resolved by the police.

Likewise, a total of 12,559 complaints through e-mail were received which have all been resolved by Gurugram Police, the police said.

The city police have also received a total of 919 complaints during public hearings in the Police Commissioner's Office, of which 829 complaints have been resolved by Gurugram Police and 90 complaints are being investigated.

In the year 2024, Gurugram Police received a total of 282 complaints through Resolution Cell/District Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, of which 260 complaints have been resolved by the police and 22 complaints are being investigated.

Police also received 1,310 complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS/PM Window), of which 1,239 complaints have been resolved by Gurugram Police and 71 complaints are being investigated.

Apart from this, around 1,815 complaints were received at the Police Commissioner's Office, Gurugram, through Chief Minister Window (CM Window), of which 1,680 complaints have been resolved by Gurugram Police, and 135 complaints are being investigated.

In 2024, around 7,4650 complaints were received through the Harsamay Portal (CCTNS/Police Stations), of which 69,280 complaints were resolved by Gurugram Police and 5,370 complaints are being investigated.

Apart from this, 1,395 complaints were received through Social Media Grievances, of which 1,360 complaints were resolved by Gurugram Police and 35 complaints are being investigated.

