Gurugram mobility management plan must be completed before monsoon season: Haryana Minister

Gurugram, Jan 16 (IANS) Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has directed officers to expedite the completion of infrastructure works related to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) under the Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan-2020.

The plan aims to enhance traffic control and metro connectivity in Gurugram.

The Minister directed that these works must be finished before the monsoon season to ensure smooth traffic flow and urban development.

The Minister chaired a review meeting with senior officials from GMDA, GMRL, Haryana Urban Development Authority, and the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) in Chandigarh on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

He said that his goal is to make Gurugram a city with clean and smooth traffic flow.

From an industrial perspective, Gurugram is one of the country’s most prestigious industrial cities. Significant emphasis has been placed on public transport systems, including the Rapid Metro, Inter Ring Road, RRTS, and Metro Rail.

Therefore, completing this work is essential, he added.

He further said that while constructing U-turns at grade separators for ROBs, RUBs, and the metro, proper arrangements for rainwater drainage must be ensured. Waterlogging must be avoided at these locations during the rainy season.

With six months remaining before the monsoon, the officers should prioritise completing these tasks. The meeting also revealed that the total length of the metro connectivity project, which will span from Millennium City Center to Railway Station-Sector-22-Cyber City, will be 28.5 km.

It will include 27 stations and a metro depot. The estimated cost of the project, including land acquisition, is Rs 5,452.72 crore. Under the Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan-2020, 35 grade separators, 3 ROB-RUBs, and 200 intersection junctions will be developed and improved.

