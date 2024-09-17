Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 9 lakh fine against 1727 people for littering

Gurugram, Sep 17 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed fines of Rs 9 lakh against 1,727 people for dumping waste in open spaces from June month to till date, officials said.

The civic body officials said that several teams have been deployed by the corporation who are engaging in improving the cleanliness system of Gurugram, on the other hand, action has also been intensified against those who spread garbage in public places.

During the cleanliness campaign, challans have been issued to 1,727 people who spread garbage in public places in the past few months.

The Municipal Corporation teams have collected a total amount of Rs 9 lakh as a fine from such a person. Also, such a person has been instructed not to dirty the city by spreading garbage, otherwise, legal action will also be taken against them.

The MCG officials said the maximum fines were issued against local karts who spread garbage in open spaces.

Spreading garbage on the roadsides, footpaths, green belts, market areas, and other public places is a punishable offence, and those doing so are being fined Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 by the sanitation wings, MCG officials said.

“Sanitation teams are constantly working on making the MCG area clean. Under this, cleaning of roads, streets, green belts, and vulnerable garbage points is being ensured every day, but the violators throw garbage in public places and make the place dirty again, due to which the cleanliness system gets spoiled again,” said Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG Commissioner.

He added that the sanitation teams of the MCG are constantly monitoring the area, and challans of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 are being issued to those doing so.

He said that MCG teams are monitoring illegal garbage dumpers, including street vendors standing on the side and various market areas.

“If a person dumps garbage in a public place, he is being fined immediately, and the challan amount is also being paid on the spot,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.