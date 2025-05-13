Gurugram: Man killed in Manesar, accused held

Gurugram, May 13 (IANS) A police team of the Gurugram Police have arrested an accused for allegedly killing a 35-year-old, police said.

The accused was identified as Jawahar, alias Kattapa, a resident of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

An official said that he was arrested in IMT Manesar on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, Ravi Kumar, a native of Pinana village in Sonipat, was found dead near a roadside slum in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar on Monday morning.

Based on the deceased brother’s complaint, a case was registered for murder at the IMT Manesar police station, and police began an investigation.

The police said Ravi worked at a private company in IMT Manesar and was living in rented accommodation in Aliyar village.

During the initial probe, it emerged that Ravi had gone missing on Sunday night. His body was discovered the next morning lying outside a slum in Sector 8.

During the investigation, Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, in charge of the Crime Branch Manesar and the IMT Manesar Sector-7 Police Station, while taking joint action, nabbed the accused from the IMT Manesar area.

During police interrogation, it was found that the accused, Jawahar, works as a labourer and used to live in a room next to the deceased in the same house in Aliyar village.

"Jawahar and Ravi were both friends. On Sunday night, the duo had consumed alcohol near a liquor shop, and after that, there was a quarrel between the two over something. During this altercation, Jawahar hit Ravi several times on the head with a stone lying on the roadside, which led to his death on the spot, and dumped his body roadside and fled the spot," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said.

