Gurugram: Lung transported after creating 12-km green corridor

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) The Gurugram traffic police on Sunday created a 12-km green corridor for an ambulance to help transport a lung from Nagpur by air from IGI Airport to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

DCP (traffic), Virender Vij said, "Due to the green corridor, the ambulance covered a distance of 12 km from the Gurugram-Delhi border to Medanata hospital, Sector-38 in 6 minutes, from 9:09 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., while it can take 15-20 mins during peak hours."

As the time frame for transplanting organs is often limited to seven to eight hours, owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time.

"Gurugram traffic police coordinated with Delhi Police to ensure signal-free green corridor be established on the route to allow saving of critical time and timely delivery of organ to the patient," he said.

