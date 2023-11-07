Gurugram bans use of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles

Gurugram, Nov 7 (IANS) To curb the pollution level in Gurugram and to protect the health of the citizens, the administration on Tuesday banned the use of BS 3 (petrol) and BS 4 (diesel) category vehicles in the district.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in place till November 30 or till stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is lifted.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the Transport Commissioner of Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler LMVs of BS 3 (petrol) and BS 4 (diesel) categories in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district.

"If anyone uses the said category vehicles in the district, challan and legal action will follow under Section 194 (1) of the Motor Vehicles Act. These orders have been implemented in the district with immediate effect and will remain in force till November 30 or till stage three of the GRAP is lifted," he said.

