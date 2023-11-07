Be travel ready with these must-haves from Myntra’s Diwali Dhamaka

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Diwali is almost here and it’s the season for parties, get-togethers and vacations. The festive fervour is in full swing and to make this season even more special, Myntra is currently hosting one of its biggest festive extravaganza events, it’s Diwali Dhamaka which concludes on November 11.

This event showcases an incredible collection of over 2.4 million styles from over 6,000 leading international, domestic, and direct-to-consumer brands across fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle.

This year's Diwali Dhamaka extravaganza has everything you need to look your best for the festivities from the most popular and premium collections from top brands.

Whether you're spending time with family and friends, back home or planning a quick getaway, Myntra has an extensive selection of products ranging from fashion, lifestyle and accessories to choose from, making us your one-stop destination for the much-awaited festive and vacay season. So let’s check out the best deals!

Fashion: Diwali is all about showcasing your style, and with winter taking centre stage, this also is the perfect time to layer up and bring those hoodies out. If you are looking for the trendiest collection, then Myntra's got you covered. You can avail a minimum of 50 per cent off on MRP on Levi’s sweatshirts, jackets, and hoodies. Stay cozy and stylish this festive season with these fantastic deals. Check out the Myntra app for more winter wear options.

Beauty: Beauty essentials are a must when you are travelling. So make sure to be pool ready and use the best sun protection to protect your skin from those harsh UV rays. For those looking for the perfect sunblock lotion, you can avail a minimum of 30 per cent off on Lotus Herbal on Myntra. That’s not it, there are a sea of beauty and personal care products available on Myntra in the ongoing MDS event.

Travel Accessories: If you're planning a quick getaway during Diwali, Myntra's travel accessory deals should definitely be on your radar. Explore the world of premium bags from Aristocrat Trolley Bags starting at just Rs 1,499, and Wildcraft backpacks and duffels are also available at jaw dropping prices. Travel in style and convenience.

Men's Grooming: Fellas, elevate your grooming game this Diwali with Set Wet Deos under Rs 199 and Rs 499. Stay fresh and confident throughout the festive season. And for men looking to groom your beard, check out the grooming essentials from Philips. You can avail them up to 40 per cent off on MRP. These grooming essentials are a must-have this season to look your dapper best.

From Levi’s sweatshirts, jackets, and hoodies, to Lotus Herbal beauty products and Philips grooming essentials, Aristocrat Trolley Bags, Wildcraft Backpacks and Duffles, to Set Wet Deos, to products across fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle, this event caters to all your Diwali needs with unmatchable offers from top brands. So, whether you're looking to make a statement or simply want to look your best for your vacation, Myntra’s Diwali Dhamaka has your back!

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.