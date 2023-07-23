Gurugram: 82 traffic challans issued for wrong lane driving, over-speeding

Gurugram, July 23 (IANS) As many as 82 commuters were challaned by the Gurugram traffic police in the past 24 hours during a special campaign against wrong lane driving and over-speeding, officials said on Sunday.

Of 82 challans, 71 were issued for wrong lane driving while 11 for over-speeding.

The spokesperson of the traffic police, Vikas Verma, said that a penalty of Rs 35,500 was imposed against the offenders during the drive, which was carried out in several parts of the city.

"Gurugram traffic police aim to make the city roads safe for commuters. Wrong lane driving and over-speeding cause danger to the life of vehicle drivers and others. To avoid such accidents, Traffic Police is also conducting awareness campaigns from time to time," he said.

He said that wrong lane driving during rush hours or at night could be more risky for commuters.

"Road accidents can be reduced by maintaining lane discipline or by driving the vehicle at the prescribed speed. Gurugram traffic police also appeals to the general public to drive the vehicle in the prescribed lane and according to the prescribed speed and follow the traffic rules," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.