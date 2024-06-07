Gurugram: 7 MCG assistant engineers fined over dereliction of duties

Gurugram, June 7 (IANS) In an unprecedented move, seven Assistant Engineers (AE) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been fined Rs 35,000 each for dereliction of duties.

According to the order issued by the Additional commissioner of the MCG, Balpreet Singh, on May 6, wherein it was directed to perform duties as per the roaster at Bandhwari Landfill Site to enhance monitoring and response mechanism to ensure the safety and environmental integrity of the area round the clock.

It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned by Executive Engineer-SBM, MCG that you have not attended to your duties on the day and time assigned as per office order which has resulted in a serious fire incident on May 31. The non-attendance of assigned duty reflects an irresponsible attitude towards important and specifically assigned duties, the orders said.

“Considering the non-compliance of orders and dereliction of duties, I hereby imposed a penalty of Rs.5000/- upon each assistant engineer RK Mongia, Hari Prakash, Mohammad Naim Hussain, Ashish Hooda, Krishan Kumar, Yatinder and Waseem Akram which is to be deducted from your salary for the subsequent month,” the orders added.

You are also directed to show cause and explain to the undersigned why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you for the aforementioned act within 2 days, read the orders.

It is pertinent to here mention that on May 31, a massive fire broke out at the Bandhwadi landfill site.

Around 20 fire tenders were pressed to douse the fire in 34 hours. In April also, a massive fire broke out at the landfill site. This fire was also controlled within 24 hours.

After the April fire incident, the corporation had put seven assistant engineers on duty to monitor the landfill site. In this, all the landfill sites were to be monitored so that no fire incident occurs in future.

In the orders issued by the Additional Municipal Commissioner, it has been said that a massive fire broke out in Bandhwadi on 31 May. It has been learned through the Executive Engineer that all the assistant engineers were not on duty at the Bandhwadi landfill in the stipulated time.

"To control the repeated fire in the garbage mountain in Bandhwadi, the MCG will install heat sensor cameras and drip systems. Apart from this, methane gas detectors will also be installed. The civic body has made preparations for this," Singh said.

