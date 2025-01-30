Gurugram: 12 acres of green belts made encroachment-free by GMDA

Gurugram, Jan 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Wing of the Gurugram Development Metropolitan Authority (GMDA) removed the illegal encroachment on GMDA green belts on 12 acres of land on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Thursday.

During the drive, a total length of 8.5 km from Vatika Chowk to Ghata on both sides across sectors 49, 50, 57, 56, 58, 62 and 65 were covered.

Almost 12 acres of Golf Course Extension Road were made encroachment-free. About 40 hutments, 55 nurseries, 12 building material shops, nine scrap shops, one washing station, eight dhabas and six shops that were operating illegally were demolished.

Additionally, eight crane machines that were illegally parked were also removed.

Furthermore, GMDA also conducted a drive along with MCG on sector 62 in front of Time Residency wherein 80 jhuggis, 12 scrap shops and nine shops spread across an expanse of 1.5 acres were cleared.

The drive was held by the Enforcement team led by Nodal Officer (Gurugram) DTP RS Batth, ATPs GMDA Mange Ram and Satinder, along with the Enforcement team of GMDA were present.

At least 50 police personnel also participated in the drive and acted heavily on the encroachment. DTP GMDA also interacted with the supervisors and heads of the surrounding projects and asked them to come forward to develop the stretches of the green belt by partnering with GMDA.

He also inspected that wherever MoU has been signed between the Authority and developers to develop green belts, the work has been taken up by the organisation.

"We will continue our encroachment drives on SPR, and thereafter, monitoring rounds will also be conducted to keep the violators at bay. Due to the ongoing drives being taken up by GMDA, residents would soon see 160 acres of encroachment-free land on this stretch," said R.S. Baath.

