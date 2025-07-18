Guru Randhawa calls working with Ajay Devgn on Po Po song from Son of Sardaar 2 'exciting'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer and composer, Guru Randhawa, has collaborated with Bollywood hunk Ajay Devgn for the first time for the "Po Po" song from the forthcoming action-comedy "Son of Sardaar 2".

Ajay and Mrunal Thakur are seen setting the dance floor on fire, along with Randhawa, who brings his unique Punjabi flavour to the "Po Po" track.

Randhawa has lent his voice to the track composed by Tanishk Bagchi with peppy lyrics provided by Armaan Sharma.

Shedding further light on the "Po Po" song, Randhawa shared, "The Po Po song is my first collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and it was quite exciting to share the dance floor with him. The song is filled with infectious energy and it also has Punjabi swag to it. I'm quite thrilled to be a part of the hit franchise of Son of Sardaar, and I hope that the audiences find their groove with The Po Po Song."

Randhawa has successfully become a part of the "Son of Sardaar" franchise with the "Po Po" song.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios, "Son of Sardaar 2" will feature Ajay as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa, Mrunal as Rabia, Ravi Kishan as Raja, Neeru Bajwa as Dimple, Deepak Dobriyal as Gul, Kubbra Sait as Mehwish, Chunky Panday as Danish, Sharat Saxena as Ranjit Singh, Late Mukul Dev as Tony, Vindu Dara Singh as Tittu, Roshni Walia as Saba, Sanjay Mishra as Bantu Pandey, Ashwini Kalsekar as Premlata, and Sahil Mehta as Goggi.

Over and above this, Randhawa has also left the audience grooving with his first independent musical album, "Without Prejudice".

The album comprises nine tracks with various themes- "Qatal", Sirra", "Gallan Battan", and "Kithe Vasde Ne", along with others.

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, "Son of Sardaar 2" will reach the audience on July 25th.

