Instagram Reels to Get Auto Scroll: Feature in Testing Phase

Instagram Reels have quickly evolved from a casual pastime into an all-consuming entertainment habit for many users. Recognizing this growing trend, Meta is now testing a new feature called Auto Scroll—and it could completely transform the way people engage with short-form video content on the platform.

Currently in its testing phase, the Auto Scroll feature is designed to make scrolling through Reels entirely hands-free. Once activated, the feature automatically moves from one Reel to the next, eliminating the need for users to swipe manually. While it may seem like a minor update, it reflects the growing appetite for seamless, passive content consumption.

With Reels becoming an integral part of Instagram’s user experience, this move seems aimed at making binge-watching easier and more addictive. For creators, it might also offer a boost in reach and visibility, as users are likely to view more content in a shorter span of time.

However, this convenience could come with downsides. Critics argue that such features encourage even more screen time, potentially contributing to digital fatigue and reducing users’ control over their scrolling habits.

As of now, the Auto Scroll feature is being tested with select users and is not yet available to the general public. But if testing proves successful, it is expected to roll out widely in the near future.

With this update, Instagram continues to push the boundaries of user experience—blurring the line between active engagement and passive consumption.