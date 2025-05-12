Gurmeet Choudhary slows down as he cuddles with his ‘little ones and queen’

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Popular television actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media to give a heartwarming glimpse into his Sunday as he shared a series of photos cuddling with his wife and children.

The pictures captured a peaceful and joy-filled family moment. In his post, Gurmeet reflected on the importance of slowing down and appreciating the little joys that come with family time. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor shared a series of photos with his daughters, Lianna and Divisha, and wife, Debina Bonnerjee. In the images, the family can be seen striking cheerful poses for the camera. One candid shot features the proud dad sitting on a scooter with his little girls, while another shows Debina sharing a sweet moment with her two daughters.

For the caption, Choudhary wrote, “Sundays are for slowing down and soaking it all in — laughter, love, and lazy cuddles with my little ones and my queen. Grateful for these moments that make life truly rich. #FamilyTime #SundayVibes #GratefulHeart #happymothersday #mothersday.”

Gurmeet and Debina, who married in 2011, became parents for the first time in April 2022 with the arrival of their daughter, Lianna. Just a few months later, in August, the couple shared the news that their family was growing again. Their younger daughter, Divisha, was born in November 2022.

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary first crossed paths on the sets of "Ramayan" (2008), where Gurmeet portrayed Ram and Debina took on the role of Sita. Over a decade later, the couple embraced parenthood.

On May 11, the ‘Punar Vivaah’ actor shared a heartfelt tribute to both his mother and mother-in-law in celebration of Mother’s Day. Gurmeet wrote, “Two incredible women who shaped our world with love, strength, and endless care my Maa and my Saasu Maa. Grateful every day for your blessings, your wisdom, and the warmth you bring into our lives. Happy Mother’s Day to the pillars of our family! #motherday #happymothersday.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.