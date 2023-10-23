Gulshan Devaiah says Rohan Sippy 'encourages actors to contribute ideas, interpretations'

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is set to reprise his role as Abhishek Banne in the upcoming second season of crime-thriller streaming series 'Duranga', has reunited with the director Rohan Sippy for the show after more than 12 years.

The actor heaping praise on the director said that the latter encourages actors to contribute ideas and interpretations.

The first season of the show was helmed by the late director Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away earlier this year.

Rohan took charge for the second season of the show which led to his reunion with Gulshan after their last project ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ which was released in 2011.

Sharing his experience of working with Rohan, the actor said: “Reuniting with Rohan after 13 years has been a true pleasure. He provided me with one of my early breaks in 'Dum Maro Dum,' and that role received wonderful acclaim. Now, after more than a decade, it's fantastic to be his leading man. Rohan is very organised and has a clear vision for his shots. Working with him has been a joy both times around."

Gulshanfurther mentioned: “He encourages actors to contribute ideas and interpretations, yet knows when to steer us back on track. He places trust in the talent he's worked with. I recall him saying, 'You guys know this, so you'll excel.' This instils confidence in an actor. Having a director of Rohan's calibre put faith in us is invaluable."

Directed by Rohan, ‘Duranga 2’ takes the narrative forward with an intriguing twist as Amit Sadh portrays Sammit Patel, who emerges from a coma, embarking on an unyielding pursuit of Gulshan's character, Abhishek Banne, living under Sammit Patel's identity.

