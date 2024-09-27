Gujarat Waqf Board submits 45 proposed changes to Waqf Amendment Bill

Gandhinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Gujarat Waqf Board on Friday submitted 45 proposed amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 during the meeting including representatives from the Gujarat government and the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which focused on the Union government’s proposed changes to the Waqf Act, which aim to resolve disputes over Waqf properties.

The Waqf Board voiced its concerns, suggesting key revisions to safeguard the interests of the Muslim community and ensure the fair management of Waqf properties.

The meeting aimed to gather JPC's views, with presentations from both the state government and the Waqf Board.

The JPC, which includes 21 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, has met four times previously. This session focused on discussing the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and its critical issues.

Former Waqf Board member Iqbal Sheikh said: "We will submit written representations on 45 amendments. Certain Waqf Board rules need changing, including removing some Muslim office bearers. We believe this act is designed to dismantle the Waqf system, and we will voice our concerns."

Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi noted that the state's decisions, made in the interest of all citizens, were highlighted during the meeting.

“The state government believes the process of gathering feedback on these amendments is crucial. We will discuss key issues openly, and potential policy and rule changes will be considered,” Sanghavi said.

He emphasised that this meeting marks a significant step forward in managing Waqf issues in Gujarat, potentially setting a precedent for resolving future disputes.

Imran Khedawala, Congress MLA from Jamalpur, opposed the government's presentation. “Today, the Minister of State for Home Affairs gave a presentation explaining what the government is doing and showing support for the bill from the BJP. We submitted 14 suggestions based on their briefing. However, we do not support the government’s proposal,” Khedawala said.

He criticised the recommendation to grant more power to district collectors, adding, “This bill appears to target the Muslim community by focusing on Waqf Boards across states, and we cannot support that.”

The Waqf Act 1995, which aims to ensure better administration of waqfs (religious endowments) and related matters, became applicable to Gujarat on January 1, 1996. Following the enactment, the Gujarat State Waqf Board was constituted by the Government's Legal Department through a notification dated November 30, 1996. The Board was later reconstituted on May 19, 2000.

Before applying the Waqf Act, Muslim waqfs in Gujarat were governed under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, of 1950. However, with the introduction of the Waqf Act, these properties now fall under its jurisdiction. The Board handles various proposals under sections 42, 51, 53, and 56 of the Act, following the legal procedures outlined within it. To date, 12,663 waqfs have been registered under the Act in Gujarat.

The Board’s administrative functions are funded by Waqf Contributions collected from registered Wakfs, as mandated under section 72 of the Act. In addition, via a notification on September 25, 1998, the government established Tribunals across Gujarat, appointing a Civil Judge (Senior Division) in each district to resolve disputes and questions related to wakfs and wakf properties.

