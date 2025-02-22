Gujarat State Transport to operate additional buses for Class 10, 12 students during exams

Gandhinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) With the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams set to begin across the state, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has made a crucial decision to support students.

To ensure smooth travel for exam candidates, GSRTC will operate an additional 250 bus trips alongside its regular services.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who shared the update on social media.

In a post on his official X account, Minister Sanghavi said: "As the Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled from February 27 to March 10, 2025, GSRTC will arrange extra bus services as required. Just like every year, the corporation will run approximately 250 additional trips to accommodate students' needs."

He further mentioned that district administrations have already requested around 85 extra buses, and more will be added based on demand.

To ensure students do not face any inconvenience, Minister Sanghavi has instructed all district transport departments to prioritise student travel, operate extra buses, and maintain timely schedules during the examination period.

Additionally, control rooms will be set up at all GSRTC divisions to monitor and manage transport services efficiently. As the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) prepares for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations, data indicates that nearly 14.26 lakh students have registered to appear for these exams in 2025.

This includes about 8.90 lakh students for the Class 10 exams, 1.11 lakh for the Class 12 science stream, and 4.25 lakh for the Class 12 general stream.

In addition to the state board, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also commenced its Class 10 and 12 examinations in Gujarat, with more than 75,000 students participating.

Of these, 43,000 are from Class 10, and 32,000 are from Class 12.

