MP govt forms committee to oversee implementation of new township policy

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) Days after approving the Integrated Township Policy, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a committee which has been constituted under the chairmanship of Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing.

The committee will oversee the implementation of the new policy in a transparent manner in all cities with a population of more than five lakh.

Additionally, sub-committees have also been set up under the supervision of district collectors.

Senior officials from Town and Country Planning, Urban Bodies Commissioner, Public Works Department, and Public Health Engineering Department have also been included in the committee.

The Integrated Township Policy-2025 introduces measures to ease land procurement for investors, including provisions for government land contribution, Transferable Development Rights (TDR), and ceiling limit benefits.

The new policy offers an additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) as an incentive -- up to 30 per cent for the development of EWS, LIG, and general housing units.

"Developers will also receive extra FAR incentives for promoting non-conventional energy use in residential colonies. The policy has a condition to facilitate the nodal agency developer in getting approval and no objection certificate from the concerned departments within 60 days," the Urban Development and Housing said in a statement.

It said that the new policy aims to actively promote private investment in real estate development, addressing the growing demand for affordable housing.

It will also cater to the state's socio-economic and infrastructure needs.

"At present, colonies are being developed by developers on small lands, due to which city-level infrastructure is not being developed. However, the new policy ensures the systematic development of social and physical infrastructure," it added.

For the convenience of citizens, there is a provision of 10 per cent of the total area as parks and open spaces, which will lead to the development of green areas in the city.

