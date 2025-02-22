BJP govt working to enrich culture, tradition and literature in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the BJP government is working to enrich and promote the culture, tradition, and literature and for this, the state administration has undertaken a series of programmes.

After inaugurating the three-day Tripura Literature Festival at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, the state government has sincerely taken many steps, including providing many awards to promote art, culture, and literacy of both tribals and non-tribals.

"This literature festival is going to be held for three days. Earlier, literature festivals have been organised many times by the state government and other organisations, in which I have also participated. However, this time, I am very happy to see renowned poets, playwrights, and novelists from all over the country take part in the significant extravaganza," the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha mentioned that the popular singer and lyricist Kumar Sachin Dev Burman had donated his land and building to the government where Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan was established.

"Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore visited Tripura seven times. The royal family of Tripura and Rabindranath Tagore's family shared a close bond. Kabiguru even composed songs based on Tripura. Several erstwhile Maharajas of the Manikya dynasty were known for their paintings, writings, and other contributions to art and culture," the Chief Minister said.

CM Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, this programme is being held alongside the observance of the historic 'Matribhasha Diwas'.

This day is also significant for remembering those who sacrificed their lives for the language movement in the then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said.

He added that those who have participated in the three-day festival have set an example in their respective fields.

"Our state government is dedicated to enriching and promoting the culture and tradition of the state, and numerous programmes have been organised throughout the year towards this effort," CM Saha said.

During the event Wing Commander, Ashok Chakra recipient Rakesh Sharma, Padma Shri awardee Arunodoy Saha, Padma Shri Ravi Kanan, Padma Shri Gokul Chandra Das, Rabindra Awardee Bikach Chowdhury, among others, were present.

