Manipur Guv holds review meeting to activate key departments, rehabilitate displaced people

Imphal, Feb 22 (IANS) Over a week after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday held a major review meeting with top officials to push the vital state government departments, an official said.

A senior official said that the Governor also reviewed the overall budgetary allocation and other technical aspects of the rehabilitation of ethnic violence-affected displaced persons residing in various relief camps in the state.

More than 50,000 men, women, and children have been staying in around 250 relief camps in many districts after they were displaced from their homes and villages soon after the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the overall budgetary allocations of various vital departments, which are directly associated with the people, especially the violence-hit people.

He also enquired about the arrangements for imparting skill development training and feasibility of employment opportunities in private sectors for the Displaced Persons.

The Governor directed the officials to take up steps for the implementation of 'Hunar Se Rojgar', a government of India initiative under the Ministry of Tourism, for the youths in the state, especially for the displaced persons.

After the President's Rule was promulgated in Manipur on February 13, Friday's review meeting chaired by the Governor was very important, the official said.

Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, Secretary (Health) Sumant Singh, Commissioner Education (School) Gyan Prakash, Joint Secretary Mercina R. Panmei, and other senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting, held at the conference hall of Manipur Secretariat (South Block).

Former Union Home Secretary Bhalla assumed the charge of Manipur Governor on January 3 and since then almost every day holding important meetings with the senior officials of both state and Central governments.

