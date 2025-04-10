Gujarat: Mudra Yojana beneficiaries share their journey of success, thank govt

Rajkot, April 10 (IANS) As the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) completed a decade since its launch on April 8, 2015, there are umpteen stories of success pertaining to the middle class, who not just conceived an enterprise of their own and also executed them with monetary assistance from the government.

The beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana, pan-India, particularly the middle and lower middle class, are today grateful to the government for facilitating funding for their enterprises and new ventures.

In Gujarat's Rajkot, several beneficiaries spoke to IANS and gave insights on how the Mudra Yojana proved instrumental in bringing a turnaround in their lives.

A beneficiary said, "I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The help we have received under the Mudra scheme has made it easier for us to run our business."

He said that the sole purpose of the scheme is to help small businessmen like him to assist in running the enterprise.

"Small businessmen like us lack capital. PM Modi started the PM Mudra Yojana keeping people like us in mind. It's because of his policies that we are getting loans easily from the bank," he said.

The beneficiary runs his business in Gokul Nagar, located on the ring road of Rajkot. In 2018, he planned to start a startup, but he did not have enough money. He got information about the PM Mudra Yojana and contacted the bank. After this, he got a loan and expanded his business.

Notably, the PMMY provides easy collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for non-corporate and non-farm income-generating activities. These loans are extended to aspiring entrepreneurs through Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies and other financial institutions.

Lakhs of small businessmen across the country have taken loans under the scheme and expanded their businesses, thereby creating employment opportunities for others.

