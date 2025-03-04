Gujarat launches online portal for public suggestions on Uniform Civil Code

Gandhinagar, March 4 (IANS) A high-level committee meeting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was held today in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of retired Justice Ranjana Desai.

During the meeting, the Gujarat government launched an online portal, http://uccgujarat.in, to invite public suggestions and opinions on the implementation of the UCC in the state.

Justice Desai appealed to Gujarat residents to submit their inputs on the proposed legislation. The committee has encouraged individuals, government agencies, NGOs, social and religious groups, and political parties based in Gujarat to contribute their views. Suggestions can be submitted online or sent by post to Block No.1, A-Wing, 6th Floor, Karmayogi Bhavan, Sector-10A, Gandhinagar, by March 24, 2025.

To examine the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat and draft its framework, the state government formed a high-level committee under Justice Desai’s leadership. The committee comprises members including C.L. Meena, R.C. Kodekar, Dakshesh Thakar, and Geetaben Shroff.

As part of the consultation process, the committee met with representatives from government commissions, religious institutions, and political parties to gather their perspectives on the UCC. The initiative marks a significant step towards legal uniformity in personal laws, aligning with similar efforts in other states.

