Rajasthan Speaker expresses displeasure over delay in attention motion response in Assembly

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed strong dissatisfaction in the Assembly on Tuesday over the delayed response to an attention motion. Directing the government, he emphasised that replies to all attention motions must be submitted within three days.

The Speaker’s frustration stemmed from the fact that the Revenue Department had not responded to an attention motion filed on February 5. After a month-long delay, the department stated that it was not possible to provide a response in such a short period, drawing sharp criticism from Devnani.

He reminded the House that earlier, departments used to respond within 12 hours, whereas now, months go by without a reply. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel assured the Speaker that his directive would be strictly followed.

During Zero Hour, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan raised concerns about the financial losses suffered by Rajasthani traders in the Surat fire tragedy.

He urged the government to take proactive steps to support the affected traders. During Question Hour, a heated argument erupted between Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie and Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma.

Annoyed by repeated interruptions, Sharma retorted, “Why do you keep standing up again and again?” The opposition is expected to raise issues like Grade-III teacher transfers and taxation on old tractors in the Assembly.

MLA Rafiq Khan proposed that a joint delegation of ruling and opposition members visit the affected traders in Surat to assess their losses.

He suggested immediate steps, including: evaluating the total financial loss of the traders, determining the compensation amount the government can offer and exploring loan options to help them restart their businesses.

Responding to these concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling it a humanitarian crisis.

He assured the House that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had spoken with Gujarat’s CM within two hours of the incident, gathering full details. Patel admitted that complete compensation might not be possible, but the government would extend all possible support to the affected traders.

