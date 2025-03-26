Gujarat to introduce new body to oversee fisheries sector under new amendment bill

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) The Gujarat Fisheries (Amendment) Bill, 2025, set to be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session, aims to establish the Fisheries Port and Aquaculture Development Authority.

An official said that this newly proposed body will be responsible for the development, regulation, and management of the fisheries sector, with a special focus on aquaculture, as discussed in the Gujarat Vidhansabha on Wednesday.

He said that the bill seeks to amend the Gujarat Fisheries Act, 2003, by introducing new definitions that emphasise the importance of aquaculture, which includes fish, shrimp, prawn, and seaweed farming in fresh, brackish, and saltwater environments.

He added that it also defines key aspects of aquaculture business operations, such as harvest and post-harvest activities, equipment usage, infrastructure development, and licensing requirements.

He said that the key objectives of the amendment include establishing a specialised authority to oversee fisheries and aquaculture management, integrating fishing port management with aquaculture development for a more systematic approach, ensuring the sustainable growth of Gujarat’s fisheries sector by regulating licensing, quality control, and infrastructure support, and boosting seafood exports while strengthening the economy by providing financial assistance and policy guidance.

The official said that the Fisheries Port and Aquaculture Development Authority will have extensive powers to conduct surveys and research on aquaculture trends, regulate aquaculture licensing, infrastructure, and quality control, promote skill development programs for farmers and entrepreneurs, and oversee the construction and management of fisheries harbor terminals.

“The authority will also be responsible for ensuring pollution-free and hygienic handling of fish products, monitoring and regulating the production, sale, and distribution of aquaculture inputs such as seeds, feed, medicines, and chemicals, implementing disease control measures in aquaculture farms, certifying aquaculture products, and supporting modern technology adoption,” he added.

He said that it will facilitate market intelligence and export promotion to strengthen Gujarat’s position as a leading fisheries hub.

“The financial implications of the bill indicate that the creation of this authority will involve funding from the state’s consolidated fund, though the exact grant amount is yet to be determined,” the official said.

He added that the proposed bill is expected to revolutionise Gujarat’s fisheries sector by improving governance, boosting seafood exports, and ensuring sustainable aquaculture development.

“If passed, Gujarat will strengthen its position as a leader in fisheries and aquaculture, ensuring long-term economic and environmental benefits for the state,” the official said.

