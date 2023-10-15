Gujarat hit-and-run case: Elderly man dies, two arrested

Vadodara, Oct 15 (IANS) Two men have been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of an elderly man in Gujarat's Vadodara, said police.

The arrests were made on Saturday, the officials said on Sunday. The accident happened on October 13 night as Rajesh Patel and his wife, Reshma, were taking an evening stroll, leaving one dead and the other critically injured.

Reports suggest that at the time of the accident, the accused individuals were purportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The primary accused, identified as Keyur Patel, was allegedly at the wheel during theincident, according to local authorities. Keyur Patel is the son of Alpa Patel, the former district panchayat president of Bharuch.

In response to the incident, the Manjalpur police station has registered a case against the accused individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections include culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304), rash and negligent driving (Section 279) and others.

The incident occurred on Bill Canal Road around 10 p.m. on October 13as Rajesh Patel and his wife were walking from Bhaili main road towards the Bill Canal Road. Both victims sustained severe injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Rajesh Patel succumbed to his injuries, while Reshma remains in critical condition, battling for her life.

During the investigation, police authorities seized the SUV involved in the accident and discovered a VIP plate affixed to it. Further inquiry into the background of the accused revealed that Keyur Patel's mother had served as the president of the Bharuch district panchayat until her term ended in September.

