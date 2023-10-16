Gujarat High Court to reconvene after victims reject compensation over police flogging

Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) In a pronouncement from the Gujarat High Court, the judiciary was apprised on Monday regarding the refusal of monetary compensation by the five Muslim men, who had been publically whipped by police officers.

Accepting the aforementioned submission for the record, Justice Supehia has slated the next hearing for October 19.

Appearing before the Bench constituted by Justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopi, Senior Counsel Prakash Jani conveyed that the officers under scrutiny had approached the aggrieved parties and their legal counsel.

"Upon initial dialogue, it appeared that conciliation was possible. However, subsequent discussions with their community affiliates resulted in the victims' declination of both compromise and compensation," said Counsel Jani to the presiding justices.

The Bench commented, "It's been brought to our notice that reconciliation efforts were unsuccessful. We shall reconvene on Thursday to delineate the next course of action."

The victims reportedly faced physical assault by officers from the Matar Police Station in Kheda district, purportedly for casting stones at an assembly during a Navratri festivity in Undhela village.

Footage evidencing the whipping became accessible on various digital platforms. Relatives of the aggrieved petitioned the High Court, invoking contempt proceedings against the officers, asserting a breach of the apex court's mandates in DK Basu v. State of West Bengal, emphasising the adherence to sanctioned protocols prior to the arrest of any citizen.

In response, the High Court solicited the State's position on the matter the previous October. In his rebuttal to the aforementioned motion, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Gadhiya averred that the individuals, in collusion with 159 of their community members, planned to disturb a Garba function, with the aim to instill trepidation within the Hindu populace.

Gadhiya further contended that, in the interest of retaining harmony, the claimants faced disciplinary action from the police. In light of these events, the High Court directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nadia district to rigorously examine the digital evidences that had proliferated on online platforms.

