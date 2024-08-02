Gujarat High Court raises concerns over gaming zone regulations

Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court on Friday during a hearing on the May 25 Rajkot TRP game zone fire incident raised questions about the state government's regulations on gaming zones and amusement facilities.

The state government provided the court with information about established rules governing various games and their equipment.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 9 during which the court will review the fact-finding committee's report.

Expressing concern over "mechanised rides like bungee jumping and sliding rides found in malls and public places", the High Court questioned the control measures in place.

The court also pointed out the potential risks of these sliding rides.

The High Court was informed during the hearing that "specific rules for gaming zones and entertainment areas have been formulated".

However, the court sought clarification on whether these rules had been officially notified.

The state government acknowledged that regulations for the entry and export of gaming equipment have been created, with different games being defined and licenses issued in a phased manner.

A statement from the Chief Minister's office focused on the importance of safety measures.

The state government assured the court that the "gaming zone and amusement facility rules would be notified within two weeks".

Additionally, the court directed the formation of a special committee to monitor these matters.

The High Court also questioned "vacancies for fire officers in the state's municipalities", particularly in the Fire Department of Rajkot, while stressing the "necessity of state-level appointments".

It also emphasised the need for proper training for fire department officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.