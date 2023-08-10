Gujarat HC's decision reversed, SC quashes FIR against Iqbal Hasanali Syed

Ahmedabad, August 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court has set aside an FIR against senior advocate Iqbal Hasanali Syed, who had previously served as the assistant solicitor-general at the Gujarat High Court.

The decision brings an end to over a year of legal wrangling, in which Syed, along with five others, were charged with offences ranging from causing hurt and criminal intimidation to extortion and wrongful confinement.

These charges were levied following a complaint by Ahmedabad-based businessman Viral Shah.

The case traces back to an incident involving Shah, who alleged that he was summoned to the Gandhinagar residence of former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela by his personal assistant regarding a business dispute.

The businessman claimed that he was threatened, detained, and assaulted at Vaghela's residence before escaping in his car.

The case was overseen by a division bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra.

They allowed Syed's appeal against the Gujarat High Court's refusal to quash his petition under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The Supreme Court's verdict came after an affidavit from the complainant admitted naming Syed and alleging his involvement due to a 'misconception' and expressed a lack of interest in prosecuting the complaint against him.

The court's order stated: "We are of the opinion that in the present facts and circumstances, the FIR as against the appellant would not be appropriate and all further action unnecessary. Therefore, the prayer as made, is to be accepted. Accordingly, the order impugned herein is set aside."

On May 15, 2022, an FIR was lodged at the Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar against the six accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Following this, a Gandhinagar sessions court declined to grant Syed anticipatory bail in the same month, and a single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court, presided over by Justice Samir Dave, subsequently refused to allow his petition.

