Gujarat: GTU introduces 21 new courses across 16 colleges under NEP 2020

Gandhinagar, March 4 (IANS) Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has launched 21 new minor and honors courses in cutting-edge fields like Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Electric Vehicles, AI & Machine Learning, Construction Technology, and Energy Engineering.

These courses will be available across 16 affiliated colleges as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework, Higher Education Minister Rushikesh Patel informed the Legislative Assembly.

For the 2024-25 academic year, GTU has also partnered with leading industries, including iACE – Maruti Suzuki, L&T EduTech, and TCS iON, to offer 13 specialised minor/honors programs.

These collaborations will provide industry-aligned training in Electric Vehicles, IoT, Industrial Process Safety, AI & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and 3D Printing.

Patel explained that minor degrees enable students to gain expertise in emerging disciplines outside their primary bachelor's degree curriculum. Similarly, honors degrees allow students to specialise further within their chosen field, earning an additional qualification alongside their main degree.

For example, Civil Engineering students can pursue a minor in Computer Science, Data Science, or Cybersecurity, while Computer Engineering students can opt for honors programs in AI, Blockchain, or Cybersecurity.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) was established in 2007 by the Government of Gujarat to promote excellence in technical and management education.

It is a state university that affiliates over 480 colleges across Gujarat, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, management, and computer applications. GTU serves more than four lakh students annually and has introduced various reforms to align education with industry needs.

