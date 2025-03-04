Rajasthan govt to launch mobile app for tourists’ convenience

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the state government will soon launch a mobile app to provide essential services for tourists.

This app will offer information about nearby police stations, hospitals, tourist attractions, transportation options, and other necessary details.

She also highlighted that Tourist Assistance Force (TAF) booths have been set up at key locations such as Jantar Mantar, Jal Mahal, Amer, Hawa Mahal, and Albert Hall to assist visitors. The TAF actively addresses tourist concerns, handling 236 complaints in 2022, 311 in 2023, and 541 in 2024.

Additionally, in 2024, action was taken against 170 touts in Jaipur. To enhance tourist safety, the number of TAF personnel was increased from 139 to 250 in December 2024. Responding to supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the Tourism Minister emphasised that the development and conservation of tourist sites remain a top priority. In line with this, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the development of Jaipur’s walled city in 2024-25.

She also mentioned that the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) renovated an old building at Chowra Rasta in 2015 at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore, transforming its ground floor into a Tourist Facility Center. This centre is designed to house a tourist reception area, waiting room, ATM, foreign currency exchange, cyber cafe, tourist bureau office, and other public amenities.

Discussions are ongoing regarding its activation, and a final decision will be made soon.

In a written reply to MLA Balmukundacharya’s question, the Minister clarified that Tourist Welcome Centers at Tourism Bhawan and TAF booths at Jantar Mantar and Jal Mahal are actively providing necessary information and support to tourists.

However, there are currently no plans to establish a separate tourist assistance and facility center in the Hawamahal Assembly constituency.

