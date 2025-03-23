Gujarat: GRD jawan among seven arrested in Vadodara for illegal liquor party

Vadodara, March 23 (IANS) In a crackdown on illegal liquor consumption, the Jarod Police in Gujarat raided an open area near Vadodara’s rural belt and arrested seven individuals, including a GRD jawan, for drinking in public.

An official said that the operation was carried out based on a tip-off, leading to a late-night raid where the accused were found intoxicated.

“A patrolling team received information about a group of individuals consuming alcohol and creating a public disturbance near the Vadodara-Halol service road. Acting swiftly, the officers reached the location and found the group seated in a circle with bottles of alcohol, beer cans, and water bottles around them,” he said.

He added that the police, in the presence of witnesses, conducted a raid and detained all seven suspects.

He said that the arrested individuals were identified as Dhanrajsinh Kanubhai Chauhan (GRD jawan) from Abrampura, Waghodia, along with Pankajkumar Bhikhubhai Parmar, Arpit Sureshbhai Solanki, Ravindrasinh Sureshsinh Padhiar, Kishansinh Dolatsinh Jadav, Karansinh Ajabsinh Parmar, and Vijaysinh Kalidas Rathodia from Vadodara and nearby areas.

“During the operation, police seized mobile phones, vehicles, and cash, amounting to a total of Rs 4.06 lakh. The suspects were found to be heavily intoxicated and failed to produce any legal permit for alcohol consumption,” the official said.

The official said that during questioning, GRD jawan Dhanrajsinh Chauhan admitted that the liquor had been procured from Vijaysinh alias 'China' Kalidas Rathodia, a resident of Asoj.

He added that further investigation revealed that the other accused individuals were involved in various professions, including photography, DJ sound system services, and private jobs.

“A formal complaint has been registered against all seven individuals at Jarod Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway,” he said.

He further added that the police have intensified efforts to track down the bootlegger responsible for supplying the liquor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.