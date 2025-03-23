Gujarat govt launches 27,300 rainwater harvesting projects in Surat

Surat, March 23 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with the Gujarat government launched the ‘Jan Bhagidari Se Jal Sanchar’ initiative in Mora village, Choryasi taluka in Surat district on Sunday.

Under this campaign, 27,300 rainwater harvesting projects will be undertaken as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of various industrial units and organizations.

The e-foundation stone for these projects was laid by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil, in a virtual ceremony.

The event saw the presence of Member of Parliament Mukesh Dalal, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukeshbhai Patel. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister C.R. Paatil emphasised the significance of rainwater harvesting and water conservation, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign as a transformative movement.

He highlighted that Surat has emerged as a leading district in India in implementing water conservation initiatives through public participation.

He further noted that people living in coastal areas are well aware of the critical need for water, and through the Jal Jeevan Mission, piped water is being provided to every household across the nation.

The minister further emphasised that Prime Minister Modi’s vision has significantly eased the burden of women, who previously had to travel long distances to fetch water.

“Under the government’s initiatives, women in over five lakh villages have been trained and provided with testing kits to check the quality of drinking water. This has played a vital role in reducing child mortality rates caused by contaminated water,” he claimed.

He said that as a result of various water conservation schemes, there has been a notable improvement in the health of families across the country.

He further stated that earlier, families used to spend an estimated Rs 50,000 annually on medical expenses due to waterborne diseases.

“With only 4 per cent of the world’s freshwater resources, India must utilise its limited water supply effectively to meet the needs of its 18 per cent population and 18 per cent of the world’s livestock,” he said.

The minister added that currently, 83 per cent of water is used for agriculture, 14 per cent for domestic purposes, and 2.5 per cent for industrial use.

“By adopting efficient rainwater harvesting techniques, India is steadily progressing towards ensuring water availability for all,” he claimed.

Paatil also acknowledged the industrial growth in coastal villages, which was previously dependent on limited agricultural activities.

He pointed out that Surat has pioneered rainwater harvesting initiatives, ensuring that water collected in villages and farmlands remains within their respective regions.

“The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced a reward of Rs 2 crore for the top 10 districts in India implementing the highest number of water recharge structures,” the minister said.

He also claimed that at least 8.55 lakh rainwater harvesting structures had been built across India.

“This achievement has been made possible due to the collective efforts of social organisations, industrial units, and voluntary labour contributions. By May 31, 2025, the government aims to complete over 10 lakh rainwater harvesting structures nationwide,” he further claimed.

