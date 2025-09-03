Gujarat govt to host meeting in Delhi ahead of vibrant regional conferences

Gandhinagar, Sep (IANS) The Gujarat government will hold a high-level discussion in New Delhi on September 4, as part of the run-up to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs).

The meeting will showcase glimpses of the regional events that aim to highlight Gujarat’s new initiatives and regional strengths, while accelerating balanced and inclusive development across the state.

Building on the legacy of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), the state will organise VGRCs across four regions — North Gujarat, Kutch & Saurashtra, South Gujarat, and Central Gujarat. The focus will be on spotlighting the unique potential of each region, identifying sector-specific opportunities, and encouraging ground-level investments.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the New Delhi meeting, which is divided into two special sessions — one with leading industrialists and the other with foreign mission heads and senior officials of the Government of India.

The first session, scheduled for the afternoon, will include a presentation on VGRCs by Gujarat’s Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, followed by experience-sharing by industry leaders.

It will also feature addresses by DPIIT Secretary Amar Deep Singh Bhatia and Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi. The second session, in the evening, will be dedicated to foreign mission representatives and senior central government officials.

Alongside a keynote address by the Chief Minister, the session will feature a presentation by Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary of Gujarat’s Industries & Mines Department. MEA Secretary (ER) Sudhakar Dalela and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi will also address the gathering.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences will host sector-focused discussions, B2B and B2G meetings, vendor development programs, reverse buyer-seller meets, trade shows, exhibitions, and networking platforms.

They are also designed to give a boost to MSMEs and artisans by providing them with visibility and market access.

At its core, VGRCs aim to connect regional aspirations with global ambitions, further strengthening Gujarat’s role as a key driver of India’s growth story.

