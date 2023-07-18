Gujarat govt grants 45% high-risk allowance to ATS staff for anti-national operations

Gandhinagar, July 18 (IANS) In recognition of the risks faced by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel in Gujarat, the state government has decided to provide them with a high-risk allowance equivalent to 45 per cent of their pay, including the sixth pay commission.



This decision reflects the government's recognition of the exceptional service rendered by ATS officers and their significant contribution to maintaining law and order while countering the threats posed by anti-national elements, said officials.

By granting a high-risk allowance, the government aims to acknowledge their bravery, dedication, and commitment to the safety of the citizens and the state.

Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for this move.

In a tweet, Sanghavi highlighted the dedication of the ATS officers who tirelessly combat anti-national activities day and night, putting their lives at great risk for the protection of citizens and the state.

He further announced that these officers would receive a high-risk allowance equivalent to 45 per cent of their pay, as per the guidelines of the Sixth Pay Commission.

He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the presence of dedicated police personnel whose preparedness instills a sense of security among citizens.

--IANS

janvi/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.