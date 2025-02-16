Gujarat: Flood prevention measures begin in Vadodara's Vishwamitri river, Ajwa and Pratappura reservoirs

Vadodara, Feb 16 (IANS) Efforts to mitigate flood risks in Vadodara have officially commenced on Sunday with the deepening and widening of the Vishwamitri River, along with desilting operations.

In addition to these measures, the deepening of Ajwa and Pratappura reservoirs has also been initiated.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will not bear any financial burden for the deepening of these reservoirs, as the excavation will be carried out under public participation, allowing the extracted soil to be taken away free of cost.

The Mines and Minerals Department has approved this initiative, enabling its swift execution.

Last year, Vadodara experienced severe flooding, leaving many residents stranded in waterlogged homes for several days.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the state government conducted a detailed survey under the leadership of water expert B.N. Navalawala.

The findings were submitted to the Chief Minister, and after receiving his approval, the much-needed flood prevention work has now commenced. This includes the comprehensive deepening of Ajwa and Pratappura reservoirs, which are critical for managing excess water during heavy rainfall.

To ensure the municipality does not incur any expenses, authorities have adopted a public participation model for the excavation process. Under this initiative, interested parties can collect the excavated soil from the reservoirs free of charge. This approach not only reduces costs but also encourages efficient resource utilisation.

The Mines and Minerals Department recently approved this plan, and interested applicants can submit their requests to the VMC's Water Supply Department by February 27. This initiative is expected to reduce the risk of future flooding in Vadodara while ensuring financial prudence.

Experts believe that without public participation, the cost of the project would have imposed a substantial burden on the municipality's budget.

The Vishwamitri River, which flows through the heart of Vadodara, has long been a crucial waterway for the region. However, due to excessive silt accumulation and encroachments, the river has become prone to overflowing during heavy rains, leading to frequent flooding.

The desilting and widening efforts aim to restore the river's natural flow and improve its water-carrying capacity. This initiative is expected to reduce the likelihood of waterlogging in residential areas, enhancing flood resilience in the city.

Ajwa Reservoir, one of Vadodara's major water sources, plays a vital role in supplying drinking water to the city.

Over time, sediment deposition has decreased its storage capacity, affecting water supply during peak summers.

The deepening of Ajwa aims to enhance its water retention capacity, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of drinking water while also acting as a buffer against flooding.

The excavation work at Ajwa is planned in a way that minimises environmental disruption while maximising the benefits for residents and farmers in the surrounding areas.

Pratappura Reservoir, another significant water body in Vadodara, also suffers from reduced capacity due to silt accumulation. This reservoir is crucial for agricultural irrigation and groundwater recharge in the region.

The deepening process is expected to rejuvenate its functionality, helping farmers access a more reliable water source.

